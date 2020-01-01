Thursday, January 2
Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz duo.
August Watters
6:30 p.m. WineKraft 80 10th St, Astoria. winekraftpnw.com. 617-306-8055. Mini-concert and book release.
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, January 3
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cafesweetbasils.com or 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Saturday, January 4
Jay Manzanita
1 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Singer-songwriter, guitar.
Just Us 4
6 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirish pub.com or 360-777-3716.
Northwest Jazz Stalwarts John Stowell and Anandi Gefroh
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15.
Sunday, January 5
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. First and third Sundays of each month. Bring your instruments and music.
Winter Serenade
2 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Grand Ave, Astoria. 503-468-8971. Kim Angelis, Jennifer Goodenberger, Shelley Loring.
Just Us 4
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge 408, 420 17th St, Astoria. mooseintl.org/location/408-astoria or 503-325-0881. No cover. Open mic.
Monday, January 6
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973. Live music and burgers.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St, Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Q Choir rehearsals are every Monday. All are welcome and encouraged to join.
Wednesday, January 8
Jazz Quartet the Uncalled Four
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $10.
Thursday, January 9
Jam session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
The Ghost Ease + Petit Poucet
8 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St, Astoria. albatrossandcompany.com or 503-741-3091. Rock and roll.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
9 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
