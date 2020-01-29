Thursday, January 30
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain, play original acoustic folk, country, and Americana music.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. 1111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR 97103. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument and jam.
Folksongs of the Great American Railroad
7 p.m. 1131 Broadway Street, Seaside. folksinging.org. Folksinger, storyteller and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller presents a free sing-along concert.
The Lonely: Celebrating Roy Orbinson
7 p.m. Raymond Theatre, 323-1/2 3rd St., Raymond, WA. sundayafternoonlive.org or 360-942-4127. Seats are $25 the night of the show. The show will be in tribute to Roy Orbinson.
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, WA. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and perform.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, WA. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Blaine Heinonen and Sarah Wolff perform a mix of country, rock, blues and soul.
Friday, January 31
Hammer Dulcimer Concert
3 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. Mick Doherty performs hammer dulcimer, guitar, string bass, accordions, percussion and various sound effects devices.
Wes Warmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Wes Wahrmund plays his instrumental guitar.
The Jessie Leigh Band
8 p.m. Manzanita Lighthouse, 36480 US-101, Nehalem. manzanitalighthouse.com or 503-368-4990. Jessie performs country music.
There Is No Mountain?
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, WA. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Husband and wife Kali and Matt play “pop with a short attention span.”
Saturday, February 1
Celtic and Maritime Music With Curlew's Call
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, WA. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15. Curlew’s Call performs Celtic/Irish and maritime songs.
The Music Butchers
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St,, Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206.
Folk originals and faves on guitar harmonica and Cajon.
Famous Lucy
7 p.m. Wild Grocery, 298 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. facebook.com/WildManzanita or 503-368-5316. Megen Trenary and George Yoder perform western soul.
The Blank Tapes
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, WA. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. The Blank Tapes performs “1960s-inspired folk-rock-surf-psych-soul-pop.”
Sunday, February 2
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd., Long Beach, WA. 360-642-4953. Bring an instrument for traditional bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop. *Repeats on the first and third Sunday each month.
Just Us Four
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge 408, 420 17th St. astoria.mooseintl.org/location/408-astoria or 503-325-0881. Just Us Four performs a one-hour set of rock, country and bluegrass, followed by an open mic.
Monday, February 3
Burgers and Jammin'
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeachpost168.org or 503-436-2973. Enjoy burgers and live music.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Rehearsals are held every Monday. All are welcome.
Tuesday, February 4
Thistle & Rose
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Thistle & Rose is a mix of soft folk ballad, contemporary Americana, 60's-to-80's pop-rock, and some hot-lick blues.
Wednesday, February 5
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. No cover.
Thursday, February 6
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. 1111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR 97103. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument and jam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.