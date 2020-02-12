Thursday, Feb. 13
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain play original acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument.
Anthony Enos
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Saxophone with a focus on swing jazz.
Kim Angelis
6:30 p.m. Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. 360-665-3999. $10. Dinner accompanied by violin and piano.
Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Folk, country and classic rock.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill's Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
Friday, Feb. 14
Just Us 4
5 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. $18.50. Rock, county and bluegrass music alongside Valentine’s Day dinner.
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
Max Troublefield
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Co., 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Blues and rock.
Todd Pederson and Peter Unander
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz.
Decades of Love Songs
6:30 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. supportthepac.org or 503-338-2306. Jazz.
Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Folk, country and classic rock.
Valentine's Day Party
7 p.m. Elks Lodge #1937, 110 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2651. Valentine’s Day-themed live music.
Izthmi, Rat King and Treasonist
9 p.m. Charlie's Chop Shop, 1313 Marine Drive, Astoria. chophouseastoria.com or 503-741-3033. $5. Metal.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Jet Black Pearl
6 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Accordion.
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
David Drury
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Acoustic guitar.
Max Troublefield
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Co., 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Blues and rock.
Charlie Stager
7 p.m., Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom, 1196 Marine Drive, Astoria. 503-741-3040. New age.
Three Together Acoustic Trio
7 p.m. North County Recreation District & Performing Arts Center, 361555 9th St., Nehalem. ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. $15 to $21. Folk, pop and rock from the 60s and 70s.
Terry Robb
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $20. Acoustic blues on guitar.
Wanderlodge
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Folk, country and classic rock.
Niall Carroll
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St., Astoria. winekraftpnw.com or 503-468-0206. Light rock from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
It Takes Two
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd. E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Rock and country.
Hot July
8 p.m. Sou'wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Jazz.
The Quick and Easy Boys
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $5. Rock.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Isabella Morrill
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Rd., Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. Bring your instrument.
The Oyster Crackers
2 p.m. Peninsula Players, 127 SE Lake St., Ilwaco, Wash. peninsula-players.com or 360-244-3517. Folk.
Just Us 4
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St., Astoria. mooseintl.org/location/408-astoria or 503-325-0881. Rock, country and bluegrass, followed by an open mic.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Anica Stemper
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Acoustic guitar.
Straw Hat Revival
7:30 p.m. Seaside Brewing Company, 851 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidebrewery.com or 503-717-5451. Bluegrass.
Monday, Feb. 17
Burgers and Jammin'
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeachpost168.org or 503-436-2973. Enjoy burgers and live music.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Rehearsals are held every Monday. All are welcome.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Anica Stemper
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Acoustic guitar.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Anica Stemper
7 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Acoustic guitar.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Thistle & Rose
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-26611. Folk ballad, Americana, pop-rock and blues.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain play original acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument and jam.
Roostipher
6 p.m. Big O Saloon & General Store, 89523 Hwy 202, Astoria. olneysaloon.com or 503-325-8270. Folk and rock.
David Drury
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Acoustic guitar.
The Folly
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Alternative, rock and metal.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill's Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
