Thursday, February 6
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain play original acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument and jam.
Friday, February 7
Wes Warmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Wes Warmund on guitar.
Anthony Enos
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Anthony Enos plays saxophone with a focus on swing jazz.
Clatsop County Stringband
7 p.m. Astoria Arts and Movement Center, 342 10th St., Astoria. astoriaartsandmovement.com or 503-791-5657. $5-$10. Live for Astoria Arts and Movement Center’s monthly contra dance.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd. E., Long Beach, Wash. northbeachtavern.com or 360-642-2302. Rock, blues and country.
Saturday, February 8
The Resolectrics
7 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $10. Rock and soul with both electric and acoustic sets.
Tony Furtado with Luke Price
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $20 at the door or through brownpapertickets.com, event #4486986. Acoustic slide guitar, banjo and fiddle. Concert proceeds go to the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
Ray & Randy Dynamic Duo
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. Country music, including some Americana classics.
Barna Howard
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Folk. .
Britnee Kellogg
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. Country.
Beards II Men
9:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. labortempleastoria.com or 503-325-0801. $8. Hip hop, dance music and 90s tributes.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano. *Repeats at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday, February 9
Buzz Rogowski
11 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers
7 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. facebook.com/pg/KALA-161815770610399 or 503-338-4878. $20. Tickets available at libertyastoria.org. Bluegrass.
Just Us Four
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St., Astoria. mooseintl.org/location/408-astoria or 503-325-0881. Rock, country and bluegrass, followed by an open mic.
The Muddy Souls
7:30 p.m. Seaside Brewing Company, 851 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidebrewery.com or 503-717-5451. Acoustic blend of folk, bluegrass and country.
Monday, February 10
Burgers and Jammin'
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeachpost168.org or 503-436-2973. Enjoy burgers and live music.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Rehearsals are held every Monday. All are welcome.
Wednesday, February 12
Thistle & Rose
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Mix of soft folk ballad, contemporary Americana, 60s-to-80s pop-rock and some hot-lick blues.
Thursday, February 13
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain play original acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument and jam.
Anthony Enos
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Saxophone with a focus on swing jazz.
