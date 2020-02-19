Thursday, Feb. 20
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain play original acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Roostipher
6 p.m. Big O Saloon & General Store, 89523 Hwy 202, Astoria. olneysaloon.com or 503-325-8270. Folk and rock.
David Drury
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Acoustic guitar.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument.
The Folly
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. Alternative, rock and metal.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill's Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
Friday, Feb. 21
Blemabii Dance Ensemble
3 p.m. Clatsop Community College Patriot Hall, 1650 Lexington Ave., Astoria. 503-338-2516. African dance and music.
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Jamos Blood
7 p.m. Astoria Brewing Co., 144 11th St., Astoria. astoriabrewingcompany.com or 503-325-6975. Americana.
Baron Fenwick
7 p.m. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E Washington St., Cannon Beach. beachcommunity.org or 503-436-1222. Classical piano.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Wes Wahrmund
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Acoustic guitar.
Anthony Enos
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Saxophone with a focus on swing jazz.
It Takes Two
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidepost99.org or 503-738-5111. Rock and country.
The Desert Kind
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Folk rock.
Kassi Valazza
8 p.m. Sou'Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Country.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Richard T
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Acoustic guitar.
Sarah Peacock
2 p.m. Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. peninsulaseniorcenter.com or 360-665-3999. $10. Americana-focused rock and country.
North Country Bluegrass Band
2 p.m. The Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St., Raymond, Wash. sundayafternoonlive.org or 360-875-5123. $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Bluegrass.
Italian Opera Afternoon
2:30 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. $40. Opera featuring three performers.
Just Us 4
3 p.m. Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St., Astoria. mooseintl.org/location/408-astoria or 503-325-08811. Rock, country and bluegrass, followed by an open mic.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Everson Pines
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Rock and pop.
The Desert Kind
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Folk rock.
Monday, Feb. 24
Burgers and Jammin'
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeachpost168.org or 503-436-2973. Enjoy burgers and live music.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Q Choir
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. Rehearsals are held every Monday. All are welcome.
The Desert Kind
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2311. Folk rock.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Isabella Morrill
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Piano.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Thistle & Rose
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-26611. Folk ballad, Americana, pop-rock and blues.
North Coast Winter Jazz Gala
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. ahs.astoria.k12.or.us or 503-325-3911. Trumpet player John Dover will perform with the Astoria High School Jazz Band.
Bruce Smith
7 p.m. Capricorn Pub, 810 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-717-5216. Acoustic guitar.
The Kathryn Claire Trio CD Release
7 p.m. Peninsula Arts Association, 504 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, Wash. beachartist.org or 360-665-4202. $15. Indie rock.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Sugar Thistles
6 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. thebistrocannonbeach.com or 503-436-2661. Zoe and Dmitri Swain play original acoustic folk, country and Americana.
Equinox
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. astoriaseniorcenter.org. Bring an instrument.
North Coast Winter Jazz Gala
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. ahs.astoria.k12.or.us or 503-325-3911. Trumpet player John Dover will perform with his jazz ensemble.
Kathryn Claire Album Release
7:30 p.m. Wild Grocery, 298 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. facebook.com/WildManzanita or 503-368-5316. $12. Indie rock.
Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Bill's Tavern & Brewhouse, 188 North Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2202. Folk and Americana.
