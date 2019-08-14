Thursday, August 15
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Brian O’Conner and George Coleman
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover. Nostalgic favorites and original compositions.
Open mic at Crown Alley
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
Karaoke! with Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Friday, August 16
Sean Koreski
11:30 a.m. Manzanita Farmers Market, 175 5th St. South, Manzanita. Free. Andean folk music on pan flute.
Dos Gringas
5:30 p.m., El Compadre Mexican Restaurant, 1900 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, Wash. Singing beautiful songs in Spanish, with mandolin and guitar.
Niall Carroll
6 p.m. Astoria Brewing Company, 144 11th St., Astoria. 503-325-6975. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Chris McNeary
7 p.m. WineKraft, 80 10th St., Astoria. Folk, originals on guitar and harmonica.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover.
Saturday, August 17
Barbie G.
10 a.m. Clatskanie Garlic Festival, Corner of Conyers & Lillich St., Cope’s Park, Clatskanie. Accoustic folk.
￼Double J and the Boys
11:30 a.m. Saturday Market at the Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco, Wash.
Jazz & Oysters Festival
11:30 a.m. Port of Peninsula, Nahcotta Boat Basin, 3311 275th St., Ocean Park, Wash. watermusicfestival.com. Tickets $25; $12 for ages 6-18; free for children 6 years and under.
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
Giants in the Trees
6 p.m. Veteran’s Field, 111 3rd St. SE, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4421. Free.
Jennifer Goodenberger on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of Broadway, American Songbook, film scores, popular standards and Celtic airs.
Michael Shay & Texas Express
6 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539.
Cary Novotny
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. $15. Singer-guitarist.
Niall Carroll
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St,, Astoria. 503-468-0206. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
It Takes Two
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover. Guitar and vocals.
New Victorian
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Ethereal folk tinged with country funk & plastic soul influences.
Umphy
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-0285. No cover. Uplifting and carefree music filled with groove and soul.
Sunday, August 18
Texas Express
11 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Texas-flavored originals, bluegrass, ragtime, and western swing.
Echoes of Yazgurs
Noon. City of Long Beach, 115 Bolstad Avenue W, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4421.
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. Bring your instruments and music and play traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop. All levels welcome.
Dan Sternadel on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Michael Shay & Texas Express
8 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-7468. Texas-flavored originals, bluegrass, ragtime and western swing.
Monday, August 19
Dan Sternadel on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Tuesday, August 20
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Wednesday, August 21
Brian Bovenizer and the New Old Stock
6 p.m. Astoria Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. 503-325-7323 or astorialibrary.org. Country.
George Coleman
6 p.m. The Cove Restaurant, 9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2828.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Thursday, August 22
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Wes Wahrmund
7 p.m. Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidelibrary.org or 503-738-6742. Original compositions and improv on guitar.
Chris Baron Trio
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Folk.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
