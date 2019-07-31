Thursday, August 1
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Hayley Lynn and the Hurt
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Soulful folk pop.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
Annachristie Sapphire
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Experimental folk and desert rock.
Friday, August 2
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Midland
7 p.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds and Expo, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. 503-325-4600. $40 reserved, $35 general seating.
Ivan Ramirez Beatles Sing-Along
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org. 360-901-0962. $15.
Double J and the Boys
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Ave., Ocean Park, Wash. 360-777-3716. No cover. Favorite old country songs on accordion, fiddle and guitar.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside.
Lonesome Heroes, Gus Clark and Longriver
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080. No cover. Rock and Roll.
Lavender Flu and the Dumpies
10 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801.
Saturday, August 3
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
Skadi on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Lloyd Jones
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org. 360-901-0962. $20.
Moondance
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302.
Mark Dove
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. Texas honky tonk country and classic rock and roll.
Adams & Costello
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-0285. No cover. Soul-rock.
Famous Lucy
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080. Western Soul.
Orator, Increate and Dominus Nox
9 p.m. Charlie’s Chop Shop, 1313 Marine Drive, Astoria. 503-741-3033. $8 cover. Death metal.
Sunday, August 4
Isabella Morril on Piano
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Kitchen Music
1 p.m. Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4953. Bring your instruments and music and play traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop. All are welcome to play or listen.
Jennifer Goodenberger on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Noelle Tannen
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-0285. Blues, soul, funk and rock’n’roll.
Monday, August 5
Todd Pederson and Peter Unander
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Bass and piano.
Tuesday, August 6
Live Music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Wednesday, August 7
Buzz Rogowski on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Scheckie & Co.
8 p.m. Albatross & Co., 225 14th St, Astoria. 503-741-3091.
Thursday, August 8
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Will West & The Friendly Strangers
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Modern folk.
Greg Parke
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover. Americana.
Karaoke! with Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
