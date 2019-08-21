Thursday, August 22
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Thursday Night Jazz with Basin St. NW
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Wes Wahrmund
7 p.m. Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St., Seaside. seasidelibrary.org or 503-738-6742. Solo guitar.
Chris Baron Trio
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover. Folk.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
Friday, August 23
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil's Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover.
Seth Walker
8 p.m. KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. bit.ly/sethwalker or 503-338-4878. $20. Roots, blues and soul.
Zuhg
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Reggae jam band.
Saturday, August 24
Tanz
5:45 p.m. Galletti's Italian Restaurant, 4806 Pacific, Seaview, Wash. Luscious tangos and waltzes played on accordion and oboe
Jennifer Goodenberger on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of Broadway, American Songbook, film scores, popular standards and Celtic airs.
Unexpected Brass Band
7 p.m. Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco, Wash. parks.state.wa.us/486/Cape-Disappointment. Free. Funky New Orleans-style brass ensemble.
Curlew's Call
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. $15. Maritime band known for their rollicking songs and tunes at Irish pubs and festivals.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Western swing band playing bluegrass, country, jazz and reggae.
Sean Koreski
8 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria. 503-338-2306. $15. Classical music on pan flute with guest artists on chamber organ and acoustic guitar.
Kory Quinn
9 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Americana.
Sunday, August 25
Richard T. on guitar and friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Juliet Smith on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Double J and the Boys
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716. Country songs played on accordion, mandolin, fiddle and guitar.
Wanderlodge
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Folk, country and classic rock.
Monday, August 26
Todd Pederson and Peter Unander
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Bass and piano.
Wanderlodge
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Folk, country and classic rock.
Tuesday, August 27
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul's Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Wanderlodge
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Folk, country and classic rock.
Wednesday, August 28
George Coleman
6 p.m. The Cove Restaurant, 9604 Pacific Way, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2828.
Buzz Rogowski on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of great contemporary pop icons.
Thursday, August 29
Brian O'Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Equinox
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Jazz ensemble.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Ships to Roam
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Greg Parke
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover. Americana.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
