Thursday, August 29
Brian O’Connor
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Jazz classics and original compositions on guitar.
Equinox jazz ensemble
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Ships to Roam
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. mcmenamins.com/gearhart-hotel or 503-717-8159. No cover.
Greg Parke
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover. Americana.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Friday, August 30
George Coleman
5:30 p.m. Shelburne Hotel, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-4150. Classical, gypsy jazz and notes of Latin flavor.
David Drury on guitar
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. No cover.
Geezer Creek
7 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Original songs of Dale Clark and Americana.
Pretty Gritty
8 p.m. Pickled Fish, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash. pickledfishrestaurant.com or 360-642-2344. Country, rock, blues and soul.
Karaoke
8 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. 503-738-5111.
Saturday, August 31
Troll Radio Revue
11 a.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Featuring the Beerman Creek String Band, the Troll, Stinky Toadwort, the Troll Radio Theater Troupe and special guests.
Washington American Legion Band
Noon. Veterans Field, 111 3rd St. SE, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4421. Free.
Fat Bottom Girls
3:30 p.m. Veterans Field, 111 3rd St. SE, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-4421. Queen and ladies of rock tribute band. 360-642-4421.
Jennifer Goodenberger on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777. Music of Broadway, American Songbook, film scores, popular standards and Celtic airs.
Orbitronz
7 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. Americana.
Redray Frazier and Matt Brown
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue N, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $15 at the door or in advance at bit.ly/redrayfrazier. Rock, folk and blues.
Bruce Thomas Smith
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Rd E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. Original Texas Roadhouse Rock.
“Grease” singalong
8 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. $8. Subtitles provided.
Talkin’ to Johnny
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Free. Rock and roll.
The Floating Glass Balls
8 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. publiccoastbrewing.com or 503-436-0285. No cover. Beach grass tunes.
Karaoke From Hell
9 p.m. San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita. 503-368-5080. $5 cover.
Sunday, September 1
Richard T. on guitar and friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Rhythm Method
Noon. Nehalem Bay Winery, 34965 Highway 53, Nehalem. 503-368-9463. Free.
Juliet Smith on piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. bridgewaterbistro.com or 503-325-6777.
Monday, September 2
North Coast Big Band
2 p.m. Clatskanie City Park, 300 Park St., Clatskanie. clatskaniearts.org.
Live music
6 p.m. American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168, 1216 S Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-2973.
Tuesday, September 3
Live music
4 p.m. T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th St., Astoria. 503-325-2545. Blues and burgers.
Wednesday, September 4
The Hackles
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue N, Long Beach, Wash. peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962. $10. Americana.
Thursday, September 5
Jam Session
6:30 p.m. Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria. Free.
Open Mic
7 p.m. Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. crownalleyirishpub.com or 360-777-3716.
Karaoke! With Joe Bear
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free.
