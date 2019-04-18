Thursday, April 18
Thursday Night Jazz With Basin St. Nw
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., 503-325-6777. Thursday night jazz with Basin Street NW duo.
Friday, April 19
Garibaldi Jam
6 p.m., Garibaldi Community Hall, Sixth Street and Acacia Ave., Garibaldi, 503-322-3327. The Jam plays mostly old-time favorites and country-western standards using their sound system, while the audience cuts a rug on the dance floor.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria, 503-325-6777. Rogowski loves the great contemporary pop music icons such as Elton John, The Beatles and Neil Young.
Wes Wahrmund
6:30 p.m., The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach, 503-436-2661. Wahrmund plays his instrumental guitar in the dining room.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m., Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-1539, no cover. Maggie & the Katz play blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m., McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart, 503-717-8159, free. Live music at McMenamins Gearhart Hotel/Sand Trap downstairs in the Livingstone’s Room. Food and drink available for purchase.
Saturday, April 20
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria, 503-325-6777. Enjoy complimentary live music at the Bridgewater Bistro while you dine or sip a drink at the bar.
Wes Wahrmund
6:30 p.m., The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach, 503-436-2661. Wahrmund plays his instrumental guitar in the dining room.
Toasted
7 p.m. North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road E, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2302. Led by Bryan Foster and Fred Carter, they play the music we all grew up with and still enjoy. No cover.
Eric John Kaiser
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-0285. No cover.
Niall Carroll
7 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St,, Astoria. 503-468-0206. Guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
An Evening of Blues
7 p.m. River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco, Wash. 360-244-5244. $10 at the door, advance tickets available at clintcarterblues@yahoo.com. A fundraiser for the Peninsula R&B Festival. Beer and wine available, nacho bar, silent auction items, and music by North Coast Blues with special guests Robin Gibson, Pat Lines and Jim Rafferty.
Mark Dove
7:30 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway, Seaside. 503-738-5111. Texas roadhouse act to please the honest country honky-tonk fans.
The Saxophones Plus Lynette
8 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-2542. Free. Alexi Erenkov and his wife, Alison Alderice combine as The Saxophones and will be joined by Lynette, an electronic music artist based in Portland.
Sunday, April 21
Jennifer Goodenberger on Piano
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Goodenberger, loves the music of Broadway, American songbook, film scores, popular standards and Celtic Airs.
Dan Sternadel on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Hard rock, classic blues, Celtic/old time venues.
Monday, April 22
Dan Sternadel on Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Hard rock, classic blues, Celtic/old time venues.
Q Choir rehearsals
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. Studio A. All are welcome and encouraged to join.
Wednesday, April 24
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Great contemporary pop music.
Thursday, April 25
Equinox
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. A blend of jazz traditions from originals to modern jazz.
Brazilian Strings Trio
7 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $20, cash only please. Rounding out the trio is Brazilian guitarist Nando Duarte.
