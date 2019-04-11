Thursday, April 11
Thursday Night Jazz
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., 503-325-6777. Thursday night jazz with Basin Street NW duo.
Friday, April 12
Garibaldi Jam
6 p.m., Garibaldi Community Hall, Sixth Street and Acacia Ave., Garibaldi, 503-322-3327. The Jam plays mostly old-time favorites and country-western standards using their sound system, while the audience cuts a rug on the dance floor.
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria, 503-325-6777. Rogowski loves the great contemporary pop music icons such as Elton John, The Beatles and Neil Young.
Wes Wahrmund
6:30 p.m., The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach, 503-436-2661. Wahrmund plays his instrumental guitar in the dining room.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m., Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-1539, no cover. Maggie & the Katz play blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m., McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart, 503-717-8159, free. Live music at McMenamins Gearhart Hotel/Sand Trap downstairs in the Livingstone’s Room. Food and drink available for purchase.
Midas Digs
9:30 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria, 503-325-0801, $5. Midas Digs is a rock band with a melodic backbone and folk influences.
Saturday, April 13
Niall Carroll
6 p.m., Astoria Brewing Co., 144 11th St., Astoria, 503-325-6975. Niall Carroll plays guitar, vocals and harmonica, pop, ballads and light rock.
David Drury on Guitar
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria, 503-325-6777. Enjoy complimentary live music at the Bridgewater Bistro while you dine or sip a drink at the bar.
Wes Wahrmund
6:30 p.m., The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach, 503-436-2661. Wahrmund plays his instrumental guitar in the dining room.
U.S. Coast Guard Woodwind Quintet
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, 503-325-9522, free. The Woodwind Quintet presents the entire spectrum of standard woodwind quintet repertoire, from Renaissance works to show tunes, rags and contemporary works. For free tickets, contact The Daily Astorian or Liberty Theatre. For more information, call 503-325-5922 ext. 55.
Pretty Gritty
7 p.m., Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., 360-901-0962, $15. Sarah and Blaine have cultivated a sound that is timeless and classic, with mesmerizing vocal harmonies and beautifully crafted songwriting.
It Takes 2
7:30 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside, 503-738-5111. A power duo performing 80s country and classic rock and roll perform.
Britnee Kellogg
8 p.m., Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-0285, no cover. Country singer Britnee Kellogg has shared the stage with musicians Chris Young, Lee Brice, Kip Moore, Jake Owen, Little Big Town and Keith Urban.
Sunday, April 14
Palm Sunday Concert
10 a.m., Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 3332 Patriot Way, Warrenton. A service of exceptional music by violinist and composer Kim Angelis, soprano Bereniece Jones-Centeno and pianist Jane McGeehan.
Richard T. On Guitar and Friends
11:30 a.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria, 503-325-6777. Enjoy complimentary live music at the Bridgewater Bistro while you dine or sip a drink at the bar.
True Life Trio
7:30 p.m., KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, 503-338-4878, $15. The Trio’s performances incorporate the style of different cultures and include a mix of a cappella and tunes accompanied by fiddle, guitar, accordion and percussion.
Monday, April 15
Q Choir Rehearsals
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. Qhoir rehearsals will be Mondays at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are held at the Liberty Theater, Studio A. All are welcome and encouraged to join.
Chanticleer
7 p.m., Tillamook High School, 2605 12th St., Tillamook. Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition.
Wednesday, April 17
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria, 503-325-6777. Rogowski loves the great contemporary pop music icons such as Elton John, The Beatles and Neil Young.
North Coast Chorale
7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria, $10 suggested. The Chorale performs “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” a rendering of Jesus’ crucifixion and His seven last phrases, which are called “words” of Forgiveness, Salvation, Relationship, Abandonment, Distress, Triumph and Reunion.
Thursday, April 18
Thursday Night Jazz
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., 503-325-6777. Thursday night jazz with Basin Street NW duo.
