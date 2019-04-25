Thursday, April 25
Equinox
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. A blend of jazz traditions from originals to modern jazz
Brazilian Strings Trio
7 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. Hot and sweet jazz with a soulful South American flair. $20, cash only please
Friday, April 26
Garibaldi Jam
6 p.m. Garibaldi Community Hall, Sixth Street and Acacia Ave, Garibaldi. 503-322-3327. Mostly old-time favorites and Country-Western standards
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. The great contemporary pop music icons such as Elton John, The Beatles, and Neil Young on piano.
Wes Wahrmund
6:30 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. 503-436-2661. Instrumental guitar.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. No cover. Playing blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Music at McMenamins
7 p.m. McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart. 503-717-8159. Free.
Music With Chris
7:30 p.m. WineKraft Wine Bar, 80 10th St,, Astoria. 503-468-0206. Folk and beachgrass music on guitar and harmonica.
Saturday, April 27
Troll Radio Revue
11 a.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-7468. Featuring the Beerman Creek String Band, the Troll, Stinky Toadwort, the Troll Radio Theater Troupe, plus special guests.
Sou’wester Lodge 7th Anniversary Party
5 p.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-2542. Free. Music, festivities, and cheer. Performing will be: Party Witch, Arch Cape (Rachel Blumberg), VooVol.
David Drury
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Guitar music.
Wes Wahrmund
6:30 p.m. The Bistro, 263 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach. 503-436-2661. Instrumental guitar.
Stephanie Schneiderman Returns to the Peninsula Arts Center
7 p.m. Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash. 360-901-0962. $15. Solo artist, drummer and stage performer.
Bar-K Buckaroos
7 p.m. Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-0285. No cover.
Beat Patrol to Perform
7:30 p.m. Seaside American Legion, 315 Broadway, Seaside. 503-738-5111. Rock ’n’ roll, blues and more.
Sunday, April 28
Richard T. and Friends
11:30 a.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777.
Monday, April 29
Q Choir Rehearsals
7 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.lowercolumbiaqcenter.org. All are welcome and encouraged to join!
Wednesday, May 1
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Songs on piano by great contemporary pop music icons.
Thursday, May 2
Todd Pederson, Bass and Peter Unander, Piano
6 p.m. Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. New duo performs on bass and piano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.