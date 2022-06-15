Returning to the Liberty Theatre in Astoria for a 13 night run, the Third Dimension Festival is set to bring classical music favorites back to the North Coast.
The festival, now in its second year, will also feature an inaugural Astoria International Chamber Music Competition.
Returning to the festival stage will be the Hermitage Piano Trio, consisting of musicians Sergey Antonov, Ilya Kazantsev and Misha Keylin, appearing alongside a handful of special guests.
Antonov, the festival’s creator, first performed at the now defunct Astoria Music Festival more than a decade ago. “I absolutely fell in love with the town and the community,” Antonov said. His idea for a classical music festival came along years later.
In 2021, he revisited the idea which became the Third Dimension Festival, debuting at the Liberty Theatre last August. Its title is a statement of the times. As opposed to the two dimensional screens which have become so integral to entertainment over the past couple of years, the festival takes its title from the live elements of performance.
“The Third Dimension is basically a celebration of human connection and human relationships, with hundreds of conversations, and most importantly, live music and live audiences. It’s going to be extremely exciting,” Antonov said.
By the numbers, that dimension has a presence. The festival will feature a total of 72 works performed on 246 strings by artists who will collectively travel 45,000 miles to perform in Astoria. Works by Johannes Brahms will headline several festival nights, and a candlelit cocktail party in the McTavish Room will help demystify chamber music compositions of Franz Schubert.
Jennifer Crockett, executive director of The Liberty Theatre, will also perform during various concerts as a guest. “I love classical music, it has a special place in my heart, and I love being able to have it on our stage,” Crockett said. A trained clarinetist with credits that include the Oregon Symphony, she’s excited for the event. “Classical music happens throughout the year at the Liberty but not on this scale. And so we love that (the festival) coincides with the most beautiful time out here,” Crockett said.
As with many events featuring Russian artists, the war in Ukraine casts a shadow on the festival. Though all Hermitage Piano Trio members are longtime U.S. citizens, they maintain family and friend connections in both countries. The trio have publicly condemned the invasion. “I’ve always treated music as a universal language,” Antonov said. “I want to think music makes the world better. We’re all together in this, and if we can play our part, we will. We’re going to play some Ukrainian composers and, of course, we’re going to express our support,” he added.
The 2022 Third Dimension Festival marks the return to regular programming on the Liberty Theatre’s calendar. “We have shows scheduled almost every night of the week all the way until January,” Crockett said.
Additional special guests at the festival will include pianists Bernadene Blaha, Cary Lewis and Asiya Korepanova, Mark Berger on viola, Solomiya Ivakhiv on violin and Renée Rapier, a mezzo soprano.
