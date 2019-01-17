ASTORIA — A program of “Music for Two” will be presented at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave.
The church’s organist Vincent Centeno and assisting organist Ray Utterback will play works by Buxtehude, Bach, Elgar and Saint-Saens, along with duets by Mozart and Bizet. “Music for Two” features music with echoes, music with two parts and music for two performers.
Admission is free, but donations for the organ fund are accepted.
Centeno is the organist and choir director of Grace Episcopal Church, accompanist for the North Coast Chorale, conductor of Cascadia Chamber Opera, instructor of piano at the Astoria Conservatory of Music, and music teacher at Lewis and Clark school. Utterback is a retired professor of English and has served as a church organist for more than 37 years.
The church’s Kimball organ, which is more than a century old, has been recently improved by the addition of new stops.
