Thursday, Jan. 24
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m., Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash., 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs — three songs, or 15 minutes.
Friday, Jan. 25
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m., Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-1539. Maggie & the Katz play blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues.
Chris Baron & The Avett Others
7 p.m., McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart, 503-717-8159, free, all ages. The Avett Others are an Avett Brothers tribute Band.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Kris Deelane
7 p.m., Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash., 360-901-0962, $15. Deelane is a talented multi-instrumentalist on drums, bass, guitar and keys.
It Takes 2
7:30 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway St., Seaside. It Takes 2 is a power duo that performs classic rock and country.
Dain Norman
8 p.m., Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash., 360-642-2542. Norman blends classic rock, soul, and pop sounds from the 1950s-70s with modern alternative vibes.
Danny Delgato
8 p.m., Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-0285, free. Enjoy live music by Danny Delgato.
Monday, Jan. 28
Burgers & Jam
6:30 p.m., American Legion Post #168, 1216 S. Hemlock St. The Legion offers burgers and music on Monday nights.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Victoria Kingsbury
7 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria, 503-325-0801. Kingsbury plays rock, folk and blues. Bring an instrument to jam along. Bands are welcome. Ask Victoria about her Local Band Showcase night.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m., Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash., 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs — three songs, or 15 minutes.
