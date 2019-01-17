Thursday, Jan. 17
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m., Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash., 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs — three songs, or 15 minutes.
Adam Miller
7 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St., 503-738-6742, free. Folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller performs a sing-along concert featuring traditional 18th and 19th-century shanties, saltwater sailor ballads and whaling songs from the days of “Moby Dick.”
John Gorka
7:30 p.m., Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria, 503-338-2369. Join Coast Community Radio in welcoming folk musician John Gorka for a memorable evening of music.
Friday, Jan. 18
Maggie & The Katz
6:30 p.m., Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-1539. Maggie & the Katz play blues, soul, and rhythm-n-blues.
Sonny Hess
7 p.m., McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart, 503-717-8159, all ages, free. Live Music at McMenamins Gearhart Hotel/Sand Trap downstairs in the Livingstone Room every Friday night. Food and drink available for purchase.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Tillamook Head Gathering
6:30 p.m., Seaside Civic & Convention Center, 415 First Ave., Seaside, 503-738-8585, $10 advance, $15 at door. A musical fundraiser for Seaside High School programs. Featuring student bands, Maggie & The Katz.
Eric John Kaiser
8 p.m., Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-0285, free. Live music by Eric John Kaiser. For more information, visit publiccoastbrewing.com.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Brownsmead Flats
2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., free but donation of $10, $5 for seniors, appreciated. An acoustic band that likes to play traditional and original songs in the crabgrass tradition — that is, bluegrass with a maritime twist.
‘Music for Two’
3 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., free but donations accepted. The church’s organist Vincent Centeno and assisting organist Ray Utterback will play works by Buxtehude, Bach, Elgar and Saint-Saens, along with duets by Mozart and Bizet.
‘Bach to Broadway’
4 p.m., Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Patriot Way, Warrenton, 503-883-3097. Pianists Jane McGeehan and Kaisa Liljenwall perform “Classics and Candlelight: Bach to Broadway.” Included will be work by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin and Hogey Carmichael.
Margot Cilker & Field Heat (feat. An American Forrest)
8 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria, 503-325-7468. Cilker writes songs that philosophize hard work, heartbreak, and wanderlust with the reverence for country music. She’s joined by western poet, An American Forrest.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Victoria Kingsbury
7 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria, 503-325-0801. Kingsbury plays rock, folk and blues. Bring an instrument (or use one of ours!) to jam along. Bands are welcome. Ask Victoria about her Local Band Showcase night.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m., Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash., 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs — three songs, or 15 minutes.
