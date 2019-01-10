Thursday, Jan. 10
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m., Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash., 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs — three songs, or 15 minutes.
Friday, Jan. 11
David Pollack
7 p.m., McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, 1157 N. Marion Ave., Gearhart, 503-717-8159, all ages, free. Live music downstairs in the Livingstone Room every Friday night. Food and drink available for purchase.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Tony Furtado
7 p.m., Peninsula Performing Arts Center, 504 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Wash., 360-901-0962. Songwriter Tony Furtado, a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele, embodies Americana roots music.
Brad Creel and the Reel Deel
7 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, 503-368-3846, $10 cash. As the Oregonian put it, Creel's songs offer, "barbed sentiments served up with deft honky-tonk touches."
Nate Botsford
8 p.m., Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach, free, 503-436-0285. Stop by Public Coast Brewing Co. between to enjoy live music by Nate Botsford.
Midas Digs
9:30 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., 21+, $5. Midas Digs plays rock music with a melodic backbone and folk influences, tending toward a dark feeling with upbeat expression.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Quartetto Gelato
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, 503-325-9522, tickets $20-$40 reserved, under 18 free in Section C. Virtuosic showpieces, romantic tenor arias, pyrotechnical solos, blazing gypsy show pieces, multi-instrument mastery, and a World Accordion Champion — this is Quartetto Gelato.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Blues-n-Burgers
4 p.m., T. Paul’s Supper Club, 360 12th Street, Astoria. Join us Tuesdays for Burgers & Blues 2-for-$22.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Victoria Kingsbury
7 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria, 503-325-0801. Kingsbury plays rock, folk and blues. Bring an instrument (or use one of ours!) to jam along. Bands are welcome. Ask Victoria about her Local Band Showcase night.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m., Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash., 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs — three songs, or 15 minutes.
Adam Miller
7 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St., 503-738-6742, free. Folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller performs a sing-along concert featuring traditional 18th and 19th-century shanties, saltwater sailor ballads and whaling songs from the days of "Moby Dick."
John Gorka
7:30 p.m., Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th Street, Astoria, 503-338-2369. Join Coast Community Radio in welcoming folk musician John Gorka for a memorable evening of music.
