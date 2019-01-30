Thursday, Jan. 31
Open Mic Thursdays
7 p.m., Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, Wash. 360-777-3716. Bring your instrument and sing some songs.
Friday, Feb. 1
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Piano music.
Maggie & the Katz
6:30 p.m. Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. Blues, soul and rhythm-n-blues. No cover.
Saturday, Feb. 2
David Drury
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Jazz guitarist plays wide variety of music.
Tom Grant and Shelley Rudolph
6 p.m., Astoria Golf & Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Road, Warrenton. 503-861-2211. Tom Grant and Shelly Rudolph make their joyful music. RJ Marx and John Orr will open with a jazz set.
Bar-K Buckaroos
6 p.m., Sweet Basil’s Cafe, 271 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-1539. The Bar-K Buckaroos play Western swing.
Umphy
7 p.m., Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 E. Third St., Cannon Beach, 503-436-0285, free. Uplifting, carefree music filled with groove and soul.
Maita Plus New Victorian
8 p.m., Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-2542. Indie-folk sound.
Paradox
9 p.m., San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-5080. Classic rock, dance tunes from the ’60s to the ’90s, and alternative rock.
Beardz II Men
10 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Group says it will “bring the beatz, the groovez AND the beardz!”
Sunday, Feb. 3
Julie Smith
11:30 a.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Smith on the piano.
Skadi
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 03-325-6777. Skadi on piano.
The Mutineers
8 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-7468. The Mutineers live show delivers Americana, folk and good old-fashioned bar rock.
Monday, Feb. 4
Skadi
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 03-325-6777. Skadi on piano.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Buzz Rogowski
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Complimentary piano music.
Victoria Kingsbury
7 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Rock, folk, blues and jam. Bring an instrument (or use one of theirs.) Bands welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Basin Street NW
6 p.m., Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. 503-325-6777. Jazz duo.
Indie Rock Show
9 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Hutch Harris (The Thermals), with opening artists Andrew Kaffer, (of the band Stuffed Shirts) and Serious River Song Catalogue (Will Elias).
