ASTORIA — Folksinger, storyteller and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller presents a free sing-a-long concert, “Folksongs of the Great American Railroad” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St.
This free program commemorates the sesquicentennial of the opening of the First American transcontinental railroad.
An artist whose kind has dwindled, Miller is a renowned old-school American troubadour and a natural-born storyteller. One of the premier autoharpists, he is an accomplished folklorist, song-collector and raconteur who has amassed a repertoire of more than 5,000 songs.
Miller is a masterful entertainer who likes to get the audience singing along.
For more information call 503-738-6742 or check out folksinging.org.
