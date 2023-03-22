NEHALEM — North Coast Music Project has announced the return of pop icon Maria Muldaur after a sold-out appearance last spring.
Muldaur will bring her Red Hot Bluesiana Band to the White Clover Grange No. 784 at 4 p.m. Sunday. The artist has maintained a solid career since her 1973 hit “Midnight at the Oasis,” touring and recording 43 solo albums of blues, folk, jug band, jazz, country and gospel. Along the way, she graced the works of fellow icons Jerry Garcia, Paul Butterfield and Linda Ronstadt.
In her years of touring, Muldaur has shown a soft heart toward music education programs and children’s music, and has reduced performance fees for music education programs in need. This concert is a fundraiser for music programs at Neah-Kah-Nie schools.
The Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir will open the show. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.whiteclovergrange.org. The word from the sponsors is to “bring your dancing shoes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.