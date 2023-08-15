Quilter Patricia Fey has sewed all her life, and laughs in describing the craft as “cutting up things and putting them back together.”
A dozen years ago, Fey visited her daughter in Europe, where her daughter’s husband was stationed while serving in the U.S. military. She discovered a similar artistic path on a five-day side trip to Italy, inspired by the Murano glass traditions in Venice and ornate mosaics around the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Now, she is hooked on creating glass and bead mosaics at home and shares the process with fourth graders she teaches at Ocean Park Elementary School. “They have fun doing it,” she said.
Her studio will be one of the featured stops on the Peninsula Arts Association Artisan Studio Tour this weekend. More than a dozen locations on the tour will feature artists who paint and create art in fibers, jewelry, beadwork and pottery.
For Fey, the exposure is fun. “I get to meet new people from other places,” she said. “I don’t expect everyone to like my things.”
‘Reward’Fey and her husband, David, escaped from congested Renton, Washington, to the Long Beach Peninsula a couple of years ago. Both work on art pieces.
David Fey, whose career as a machinist stretches back 50 years, fashions medium-density fiberboard which provides the base for butterflies, moon shapes and others. He also does finishing work, cutting and installing mirrors and attaching wall hooks.
Patricia Fey starts with a 250-foot roll of miniature ball chain used in some household furnishings and buys $2 bottles of Aleene’s glue. She breaks colored glass into fragments, attaches them in pleasing configurations, then covers the surface in grout which she wipes off, allowing the residue to fill the spaces between components.
“I never use a pattern,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be when it’s done. It always seems to work out. And the biggest reward is giving things away.”
‘Stories’Some 21 artists will take part in the self-guided tour, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula. Some artists are only participating Friday and Saturday.
Eight artists will gather at the Old Long Beach Train Depot. They include Dierdre Duewel (mosaics), Kathryn Murdock (watercolors and ink sketches), Brenda Sharkey (mixed media), Heather Phillips (collage, pottery and jewelry), Bonnie Ward (ink on tile) and Lori McDonald (icons).
Jan Bono, a retired Ilwaco teacher who writes books in a variety of genres including cozy mysteries, will have a booth there. “If you’ve ever wondered about the people behind some of the peninsula’s amazing art, this is your chance to meet them,” Bono said. “Arts and crafters love to answer questions. This might sound strange, but hanging out and swapping stories with other arts and crafters during studio tours always inspires me in my own work.”
VarietyJ Arthur will display watercolors at a studio in Long Beach. Several artists with Ocean Park addresses will exhibit.
They are Cheri Andres, with driftwood bead hangings; Carol Gerber, with photography; Don Perry, showing metal art; Gregory Gorham, showing acrylic oil linoleum prints; Charlene and Michael Conner, offering mixed media and fine art; and Bette Lu Krause, with paintings, prints and art T-shirts.
Two fiber artists will display their work in Long Beach, including Rita Smith at the Old Long Beach Train Depot and Rita Brown.
Businesses taking part include the Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park, which features pottery, paintings, jewelry and glass art, and BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing in Long Beach, which showcases mixed art.
Three Ilwaco galleries are represented. Ilwaco Artworks will show Miriam Matheson’s handmade ceramics and mixed-media art. Also on the tour are the galleries of artists Marie Powell and Penny Treat, who share an address on the waterfront. Powell displays original prints and paintings while Treat features watercolors, fine art and woodblock prints.
