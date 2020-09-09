Recent Warrenton High School graduate Isabella Morrill is a recipient of this year’s Oregon Music Hall of Fame scholarship.
Morrill was chosen among about 100 other high school seniors living in Oregon. Morrill was awarded the scholarship for her piano, French horn and composition skills. A performance of hers will be uploaded later this year to the organization’s website, omhof.org.
Morrill is joined by fellow scholarship winners Taylor Youn of Lake Oswego, Nicholas Weathers of Keizer and Avery Hsieh of Corvallis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.