More than 40 artists open studios for Astoria tour

Jane Adams, 1889 S.E. Third St.
Featuring bright and colorful paintings.
David Ambrose, 1179 Jerome Ave.With painting works, inspired by impressionism.
Karina Andrews, 854 Glasgow Ave.Showing woodblock prints inspired by landscapes.
Sarah Bolerjack, 831 Glasgow Ave.Featuring intaglio prints.
Patti Breidenbach and Yvonne Edwards, 3862 Franklin Ave.Whimsical watercolor paintings on display.
Sondra Carr, 1004 Marine DriveDisplaying interactive and immersive installation art.
Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St.Featuring painting and photography works by Judith Frederickson, Sai Rajsavong, Carol Smith, Phyllis Taylor and Constance Waisanen.
Erica Clark, 721 Florence Ave.Showing fiber arts using natural materials and dyes.
Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.With work upstairs by artist Lindsey Aarts, as well as pieces from Blis Nekovar, Rebeccah Fries, Denise Monaghan, Cathy Stearns and Kate Speranza.
Christine Eagon and Cicely Gilman, 1425 Seventh St.Paintings using liquid acrylic and sea salt, as well as photographs, by Christine Eagon and kaleidoscope imagery by Cicely Gilman.
Lam Quang and Kestrel Gates, 89120 Lewis and Clark Rd.Featuring unique lighting creations at Astoria studio Hiih Lights.
Katie George, 4743 Cedar St.Artwork made using wood and plant materials.
Jess Graff, 3399 Franklin Ave.Home studio showing colorful mixed media pieces.
Meghann Hanour, 431 30th St.Telling stories through painting works.
Glen Herman, 34706 Production LaneShowing a collection of three-dimensional lighting and sculpture works.
Janet Hutchings and Nancy Karacand, 160 10th St.With fabric arts by Janet Hutchings and jewelry featuring beads and stones by Nancy Karacand.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St.Showing works in a variety of mediums by Mary Barendse-Adams, Isabella Bigda, Jeannette Davis, Rhonda Gewin, Jennifer Goodenberger, Sandi Kelley, Christine Kende, Heather Nichols, Cydne Perhats and Jo Pomeroy-Crockett.
Audrey Long and Kirista Trask, 1030 Duane St.Featuring ceramic works from Audrey Long and abstract pieces by Kirista Trask at Cambium Gallery.
Judith Niland, 3679 Duane St.Studio featuring acrylic rainbow sun discs and wind chimes.
Robert Paulmenn, 2740 Grand Ave.Showing paintings that focus on the interplay between light and dark tones.
Matthew Palmgren and Lezlie Amara Piper, 249 14th St.Mixed media works by Matthew Palmgren and nature-inspired paintings and collages by Lezlie Amara Piper will be on display.
Paul Polson, 100 10th St.With canvas prints, tapestries and posters of landscape works.
Richard Rowland, 36211 Tucker Creek LaneShowing kiln-fired ceramics.
Molly Schulps, 643 Grand Ave.Featuring ceramics, paintings and woodworking.
Star of the Sea, 1465 Grand Ave.Showing works by artists Roger Dorband, Ben Killen Rosenberg and Kristin Shauck.
Blaine Verley, 4798 Cedar St.Featuring nighttime scenes of Astoria.
Carrie Mariko Williams, 242 Columbia Ave., Apt BShowing meditative paintings in calm, neutral tones.
John Wesley Willis, 1215 15th St.
Featuring oil paintings and cityscapes.
Jon Zucker, 253 53rd Ave.Showing a collection of sculptures in metal.
