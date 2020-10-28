Emily Miller’s art looks like pieces plucked from the ocean.
She creates sea urchin bowls and ceramic sea turtles, paints ocean scenes and sews baskets from fisherman’s rope. Each piece tells a story about transformation.
Miller’s work appears in Fairweather House and Gallery in Seaside and Astoria Visual Arts.
Miller is especially interested in using “ghost” nets and ropes — pieces that have been abandoned in the ocean and are headed to a landfill when they wash ashore.
“I’ve always worked in different mediums,” Miller said. “The ghost net project is the newest medium I’ve started exploring.”
Miller also collects rope from commercial fisheries. She keeps a huge pile of reclaimed rope and nets in the garage of her home.
Lost or abandoned fishing gear makes up 46% of the debris in the North Pacific Gyre, according to Miller. Surfrider Kauai, an organization that works to “protect Kauai’s ocean resources,” collects 10,000 pounds of ghost nets and ropes a month and sends Miller boxes of the material.
Miller was born in California but spent her summers in Deer Isle, Maine. She moved to Kauai at 16 and stayed for 12 years before moving to Oregon.
In 2015, Miller learned how to sew baskets with cotton rope in Deer Isle. While walking the beach one day, she picked up a piece of ghost rope.
“It’s really colorful and it has all this history and personality. Some of the pieces are tangled. They don’t look fresh and I like that,” Miller said. “They’ve already got a story to tell visually.”
The rope’s material determines what Miller will create. She unravels the ropes until thinner strands are available to sew her baskets and create her wall hangings.
“You just have to let it do what it wants to do,” Miller said. “Sometimes I have a shape for a basket in mind that I want to make, and this piece of rope is just not having it. This piece of rope is supposed to be for a different basket.”
Denise Fairweather, owner of Fairweather House and Gallery, has displayed Miller’s artwork for five years. Fairweather said she appreciates Miller’s “mission” to raise ocean awareness through art and lectures.
“(She has an) unbridled optimism about caring for the coast as well as its critters — a giant vision, a sophisticated sense of purpose, patience and a determination to do things right and well,” Fairweather said.
A portion of proceeds from Miller’s pieces goes toward ocean conservation.
“I’m always going to want to pull things out of the ocean,” Miller said. “I’m always going to want people to join me. I’m always going to want to respond to conservation issues.”
Over the past year, Miller’s gallery exhibits have evolved into collaborations with other artists and local communities. She calls these events “Ghost Net Landscape interactive installations.”
It’s a way to show people the potential of something that can be reclaimed and not thrown away after its outlived its original use, Miller said.
When she has an exhibit, Miller brings a large pile of ropes and nets with her to the gallery. She invites those attending to make their own creations. This month, at Portland’s Crema Coffee & Bakery, Miller, in collaboration with artists Shelby Silver and Shere Coleman, is asking people to take some rope home, make a puppet, write a sea story about the puppet and transformation. The stories will be recorded and streamed online.
“I’m giving people the opportunity to tell a story that might be cathartic,” Miller said. “For a lot of reasons, they may feel like they need a voice.”
Miller expects to be transforming abandoned fishing gear into artwork that tells stories for a long time.
“I love doing this. I think this is really fun,” Miller said. “I love going and getting the stuff at the beach. I love meeting the fishermen and seeing what they have that would have gone into the landfill otherwise.”
