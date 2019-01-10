ASTORIA — Astoria band Midas Digs will rock the stage at the Labor Temple Bar, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. The cover is $5. Only people 21 and older will be admitted.
Midas Digs has released their first studio album “Sovereign.” Their sound is rock music with a melodic backbone and folk influences, tending toward a dark feeling with upbeat expression.
Songwriter Daric Moore is currently working on another album with the band, composed of Mike Morrow, Andrea Mazzarella, Celeste Olivares and Graham Nystrom. The word to describe them is fun — and they have a lot of it onstage! They are unafraid of making fun of themselves and rocking out in the process.
Their music is available from all major outlets, or you can pick up a CD at the show.
The Labor Temple is at 934 Duane St.
