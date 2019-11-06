WARRENTON — Metronomly will play music spanning from Mozart to Metallica Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
The duo is comprised of Astoria musicians Jude Matulich-Hall and Ron Thompson.
In addition to music from Metallica, you will also hear Debussy’s art song, “Beau Soir” (arranged by Heifetz); compositions by Oskar Reiding; “Nocturne,” composed by Lili Boulanger; and music from Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” among others.
The duo, like the metronome, keeps time, and anomaly, that deviates from what is standard.
The church is located at 33324 Patriot Way, Warrenton, next to Camp Rilea. Admission is by donation. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Dwight Caswell at 503-883-3097.
