ASTORIA — The May Astoria Art Walk will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Featuring images from photographer Angi D Wildt, inspired by reflections of water. Many of Wildt’s images have been captured during sailing trips on the Columbia River. Driftwood and canvas paintings by Nikole Rae Peacock will also be featured at the gallery.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St. #205
Featuring a collection of original floral paintings, unique journals, decorative pillows, cards and prints from artist Connie Dillon.
Ashriver Woodworks, 229 14th St.
Specializing in epoxy furniture as well as home decor and reclaimed pieces that are made to last.
Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom on 12th, 119 12th St.
Featuring Astoria photographer Tracy Phinney, whose work is inspired by nature and landscapes. The taproom will host drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Astoria Visual Arts will host the 8th annual “Miss Bea Johnson Clatsop County” show, highlighting art from local students. Art walk visitors are invited to cast a vote for the show’s “People’s Choice” selections.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Featuring “Which Way to Reality,” a new show consisting of ceramic sculptures as well as soft ground etchings by Jani Hoberg.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Welcoming ceramicist Elisabeth Walden for her solo show “More and More,” featuring ceramic body plant holders as well as prints and paintings. Meet the artist on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Cargo, 241 11th St.
Featuring designs and handmade goods from photographer Kim Rose Adams, including pillows, coasters, mugs and cards focused on outdoor scenes.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Printmaker April Coppini will show a new series of charcoal drawings, each featuring scenes of the wild and the unseen. Coppini seeks to highlight the importance of small creatures within a greater ecosystem, asking viewers to consider the role that humans take in protecting these delicate relationships. Coppini’s exhibition will be on display through June 6.
KALA, 1017 Marine Drive
Featuring a series of works by Astoria blues guitarist and artist Joe Patenaude. Using pen and ink, Patenaude draws renditions of blues legends. Patenaude will also celebrate the release of his debut solo album “SNAPFINGER” with an appetizer, art and music reception at 7:30 p.m., followed by an 8:30 p.m. concert.
Lumen Community Wellness, 1350 Exchange St.
Welcoming the first lunar eclipse of the year, Lumen will host a tarot themed art showcase, featuring a raffle, tarot deck exchange and short readings from local tarot reader Aimee Ward.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Featuring new paintings in the gallery’s “100 Faces” series.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Featuring maritime paintings and prints from celebrated regional artists including Elton Bennett, Walter Butts, Jeffrey Hull and more, alongside local studio pottery and turquoise jewelry from Navajo and Zuni silversmiths.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featuring new work alongside oil paintings and watercolors of landscapes, figures and surreal scenes. The gallery will also continue to show “Strata and Pipe,” a series by Paul Polson.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Portland artist Hickory Mertsching presents still life scenes of gardens, cellars and fields. Mertsching’s works are populated with nostalgic objects of midcentury American life. Columbia River Gorge ceramic sculptor Cheryl Quintana will also present stoneware pieces that explore mystical forest scenes. Meet both artists on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., accompanied by a jazz guitar performance by musician John Orr.
Studio 201, 1169 Commercial St. #201
Featuring the work of Susan Taylor, an assemblage artist whose work also includes books altered with mixed media.
The Labor Temple, 934 Duane St.
Featuring over a dozen oil on canvas works of local cityscape painter John Wesley Willis, including new works and local scenes. Meet the artist on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Rusty Dahlia, 1062 Marine Drive
This home decor and gift shop will host a free cabinet painting demo on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Wine selections will also be available during the event.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
This gallery will feature new mugs and bowls in colorful styles from Marilyn Cohn, new sculpture pieces from Terrie Remington and seascapes from Janet Hutchings.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
Featuring a book signing by author Caveat Magister for “Turn Your Life into Art: Lessons in Psychomagic from the San Francisco Underground.” The boutique will also host immersive art from Joey Altruda, Julia Hesse, Isabel Dunn, Amy Jo Davies and Sondra Carr alongside wine selections.
