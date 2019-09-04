MANZANITA – Masters of the mandolin and guitar Tim Connell and Eric Skye share the stage at the Hoffman Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is $20.
They will play selections from their album of Appalachian fiddle tunes, “June Apple.” They will also perform a wide variety of songs from the traditions of blues and jazz. Both musicians have played at the Hoffman Center but this is their first time playing at the center together.
Connell has developed a unique, modern and global voice for his mandolin, described in a Mandolin Magazine cover story as “fiery and energetic, soulful and evocative.” He is regarded as one of the top North American interpreters of Brazilian choro on the mandolin. Connell also leads Portland acoustic bands Rio Con Brio and Stumptown Swing.
Skye occupies a unique niche between jazz, Americana and blues. He plays in an original style threaded together with a healthy respect for groove and a love of unadulterated acoustic tone. Skye’s most recent solo release, “A Different Kind Of Blue,” is a unique solo guitar re-imagining of Miles Davis’ “Kind Of Blue.”
The Hoffman Center is located at 594 Laneda Ave.
