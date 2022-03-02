The Gearhart Art Walk will take place on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at select galleries.

A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way

This gallery is stocked with new work from local artists, including one piece featuring a favorite Northwest bird and a beautiful new collage of Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach. Refreshments and treats will be served at the gallery on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Raleigh

‘Raleigh,’ by Susan Thomas, is featured at A Great Gallery.

The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way

This gallery represents more than 20 local consignment artists year round. New work is regularly added.

Gearhart Station Studios, 3427 U.S. Highway 101

Meet featured local artists at this new working studio and gallery specializing in beach paintings and colorful figurative works.

Everything Will Be Okay

'Everything Will Be Okay,' by Janelle Baglien, is on view at Gearhart Station Studios.

Trails End Art Association, 656 “A” Street

Featuring paintings and other art forms by Phyllis Taylor. A reception with the artist will be held on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Silverspot Butterfly

A painting of the Oregon silverspot butterfly by Phyllis Taylor is featured at Trail’s End Art Association.

Taylor’s painting of Oregon’s endangered silverspot butterfly received the People’s Choice award in the Oregon Habitat Conservation Stamp Art competition in 2021. Her latest works will be on display at Trail’s End until March 27.

