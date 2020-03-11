ASTORIA — March's Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy refreshments and treats as you visit local galleries and meet artists.
1. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (upstairs)
The collective houses 19 art studios on three floors, with a common space gallery on the second floor. The artist mediums include ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
2. Astoria Makers
1000 Duane St.
Astoria Makers is a custom design and fabrication studio hosting items for purchase from a variety of local makers. Come see some recently added local work.
3. AVA Artist in Residence
372 10th St. (upstairs)
Denise Monaghan will feature portraits and animal paintings. Next door, Karen Ni Neill Bear continues working large oil paintings of the female figure.
4. AVA Center for the Arts
1000 Duane St.
This exhibit honors the artists who represent AVA Center for the Arts, help enrich the community and contribute to Astoria’s arts scene.
5. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
Showing original art, mixed media sculpture, banners and paper arts in addition to photographic prints from local artists. Including a letter writing social and free studio time.
6. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1390 Duane St.
A photo collection focused on nature and humans in Wyoming and the Oregon coast.
7. Brut Wine Bar
240 10th St.
Richard Newman will be displaying his photography. His photographs are from his European collection consisting of historical and contemporary pieces.
8. Cargo
240 11th St.
Featuring textiles from India and Japan, with outdoors chairs, tables and umbrellas.
9. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
Featuring original art, pottery and jewelry from local and regional artists. New pieces will be on display.
10. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Custom-designed jewelry.
11. Imogen
240 11th St.
Featuring work by Kim Hamblin and Christopher Wagner, who are linked by a background in farming. Hamblin's work features hand-cut paper works. Wagner's work includes carved and painted wood sculptures.
12. Luminari Arts
1296 Duane St.
Featuring art by Diane Jackson and Charlotte Bruhn, live music with John Orr and Mike Bruhn, tarot card readings and jewelry.
13. Munk Tiki
1241 Duane St.
Presenting paintings and sculptures from over 20 artists.
14. Old Town Framing
1287 Commercial St.
Featuring painting students from Clatsop Community College. Including a wine and cheese reception.
15. Oscar de ’Masi Art Gallery
1145 Commercial St.
Enjoy snacks, wine and Oscar de' Masi's art. He will be at the gallery.
16. Paul Polson Studio Gallery
100 10th St.
Featuring a variety of oil paintings and water-based works. Polson also showcases inflatable works every month.
17. Penpoint Gallery inside WORLD
1310 Duane St.
Pat Kankkonen's art is on display. Her work shows reflections of nature alongside mankind's additions.
18. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Presenting still-life and landscape paintings by Brooke Borcherding. Jeweler Lisa Kerr introduces her new Sotto Mare series, inspired by fantasies of treasures found under the sea.
19. Short Wave
255 14th St.
Showcasing colorful paintings of towns created by artist Ashley Wilson. A sense of playfulness and mischief permeates the folkloric scenes.
20. Tempo Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
"Coffee: Endless Love of the PNW" is Phyllis Taylor’s theme for her new paintings. Taylor is featured this month along with art by Edward Peterson, Constance Waisanen, Carol Smith, Vicki Baker and Thron Riggs. Jazz keyboard music will be provided by Peter Unander.
21. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
Including refreshments and new artworks.
22. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Featuring new works by Colin Chillag, Hickory Mertsching, Sam Vaughan, Casebeer, and Morrison Pierce. Opening shindig will include grub, a pony and sarsaparilla.
23. Vaulted Gallery
1389 Duane St.
Featuring wood art, jewelry, photography, paintings, fiber art and wearables by several artists.
24. West Coast Artisans
160 10th St.
Presenting oil paintings by Michael Muldoon, puzzle art by Crystal Neher, flowers by Cat Loyd and locally-crafted silver jewelry.
25. Wheeler Bag Co & Shift
1217 Exchange St. (the old YMCA building)
The art walk will mark the grand opening of a shared workspace and showroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.