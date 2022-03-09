ASTORIA – The March Astoria Art Walk will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Featuring Northwest folk artist Bill W. Dodge’s “Astoria... Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the first painting of a series that will be unveiled throughout the next year. Also featuring bronze owls by Richard Burke and abstract paintings by Christine Hippeli.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St. #205
This month’s theme, “Marching Into Spring,” welcomes warm days ahead with the rich colors of nature and art representative of new adventures. Featuring original paintings, prints and home items, plus journals and cards by artist Connie Dillon.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St.
This gallery features vibrant acrylic portraits and florals by Cydne Perhats, along with creatures by Kimberly Warsheski, Chinese brush paintings, watercolors, oils, and acrylics by Tom Grogg, paintings by Meghan Leinssar, glass art by Christine Kende and more. The gallery will host a reception on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Astoria Brewing Co. Taproom on 12th, 119 12th St.
Astoria Brewing’s Taproom on 12th is planning a wall to showcase artists monthly. Visit the gallery on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. for drink specials, samples and to meet the March featured artist D. Valenzuela. She creates whimsical art inspired by music and nature, specifically mushrooms.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Astoria Visual Arts welcomes Amiran White, photographer for the Chinook Nation, as well as tribal creatives for “ntsayka ilii: our place”, an interpretive exhibit exploring the resiliency of the Chinook people and their relationship to Tansy Point as they seek to preserve and restore the legacy of their ancestors and the inheritance of their descendants.
Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, 1390 Duane St.
Rob Burns has had a camera in his hand since he was 8, attending Glenn Fishback School of Photography. Burns uses a Canon single-lens reflex camera, but often relies on mobile photography as well.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
Featuring local photographer Shelby Chandler, who prints photos of scenic Oregon landscapes onto wood panels, adding a unique texture to every piece.
Imogen, 240 11th St.
Imogen is excited to host a solo exhibition for painter Marc Boone from the Long Beach Peninsula. For his third show at Imogen he brings a series of watercolor paintings, titled “Northwest Musings: Reflection, Introspection and Reverie.” Within this series, Boone includes an element of introspection, reflecting, “there is reverie, through dreams of this place we call home, the magical, the unseen and the spiritual.” Boone’s exhibition will be on display at Imogen through April 4.
KALA, 1017 Marine Drive
This gallery presents collage artist Sid Deluca in celebration of his last Astoria show before relocating. Deluca uses found vintage imagery, often juxtaposed with text, to create social commentary and showcase the surreal. The gallery will be open on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Featuring new paintings in the gallery’s “100 Faces” series.
Old Town Framing, 1287 Commercial St.
Clatsop Community College’s painting course presents the third annual fundraising show “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs II” during the month of March at this gallery. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Clatsop Animal Assistance.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Oil paintings, never shown or previously hidden away, will be presented on this gallery’s north wall. The rest of the gallery will continue to show ”Strata and Pipe,” a series by Paul Poison.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Featuring Portland artist Claudia Hollister’s series “Exquisite Blues,” exhibiting delicate cyanotype prints developed in sunlight and printmaker Stirling Gorsuch’s series “Coastal Lexicon,” inspired by his North Coast roots. Gorsuch presents monotypes referencing landscapes, memories, and daydreams and linocuts celebrating patterns of light in the forest.
RiverSea is also featuring the work of Oregon jewelry artist Marie-Helene Rake, whose pieces are inspired by natural patterns and textures. Rake incorporates a range of techniques to create her signature pieces in silver accented with high-karat gold and gems.
The gallery will host an artist’s talk on Saturday at 4 p.m. with Hollister, as well as a meet and greet with Rake from 3 to 7 p.m., followed by a reception with Gorsuch and Hollister from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Labor Temple, 934 Duane St.
Labor Temple is the showroom of local cityscape painter, John Wesley Willis, and features over a dozen of his original oil on canvas paintings, including local scenes and new works. Meet the artist on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Featuring a forest of Ryan Everson’s unique wire bonsai trees, made with rescued scrap metal from local landfills.
