MANZANITA — The Manzanita Writers’ Series continues with authors and sister duo Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. Tickets are $7.
Winter on the North Coast means the days are a little shorter, the nights a little darker. It’s time to curl up in front of the fire with a good murder mystery. New York Times best-selling suspense authors Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will talk about their work and writing process. Local author and editor, Holly Lorincz, will moderate the conversation.
Jackson is the number-one New York Times bestselling author of more than 85 novels, including “Afraid to Die” and “Tell Me.” There are over 20 million copies of Jackson’s books in print in 20 languages. Bush began her career in the romance genre. She’s now a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author.
For information, visit hoffmanarts.org/writing/manzanitas-writers-series/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.