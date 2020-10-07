MANZANITA — Hoffman Center for the Arts is requesting art submissions and exhibit proposals.
The gallery is requesting exhibit proposals until Oct. 16. Chosen exhibits will be displayed in the gallery during 2021. Any artist with a connection to the North Coast can apply.
Submissions should be uploaded at bit.ly/36gy19e. A list of exhibit requirements is available at bit.ly/2EM1oow.
The gallery is also requesting art submissions for its upcoming January show, “Black & Blue Color Show.” The exhibit will mark the gallery’s fifth year of inviting artists to participate in a community art show.
Residents in Clatsop County and Tillamook County can participate. Art should include the colors black and blue. The show’s theme is inspired by the coronavirus, politics and “awakening of attitudes about history, fairness and equality,” that have shaped 2020.
Art is due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.