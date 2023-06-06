Mandolin takes centerstage in Astoria

Music teacher and composer August Watters has a single mission. He wants to reinvigorate a love of the mandolin.
“I cannot think of another instrument with so much potential and with so little visibility,” he said.
Watters is the driving force behind the Cascadia Mandolin-Guitar Festival. He has organized two concerts at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts in Astoria, plus multiple workshops for musicians during the weekend.
One concert at 7 p.m. Friday features the Oregon Mandolin Orchestra, directed by Christian McKee. Another at 2 p.m. Sunday, also at the Larsen Center, features the Cascadia Mandolin-Guitar Festival Orchestra, comprised of musicians recruited for the event.
‘Romance’
The mandolin is a stringed instrument in the lute family. Musicians skilled in guitar or violin often embrace the mandolin, which Watters calls “the most romantic instrument.”
Italian composer Vivaldi wrote a mandolin concerto in the 1720s sometimes paired with his more familiar “Four Seasons.” Mozart put one in the hands of Don Giovanni 60 years later as the operatic seducer sidled up to a balcony seeking another conquest.
“We’ve seen this scenario repeated a thousand times in movies, and theater and classical art before that. ‘O Sole Mio’ — with mandolin — remains a favorite of Italian weddings, as depicted by Hollywood,” Watters said. “Although serenading minstrels rarely wander today’s streets, the mandolin still has the power to evoke romance.”
Impoverished Italians seeking brighter opportunities after their country’s reunification in the late 19th century, brought the instrument to the East Coast.
One mandolin orchestra, the Spanish Students, spurred imitators, inspiring developments in the bluegrass scene with Southern string bands, broadcast by the Grand Old Opry Radio Show.
After a lull during the Depression, Bill Monroe’s mandolin in the 1940s brought the instrument back. Later, David Grisman and Peter Rowan, who played with Monroe, popularized the mandolin in the Even Dozen Jug Band in 1963 and a group called Old & In The Way, which featured Jerry Garcia on banjo.
‘Beautiful’Watters earned his music credentials at Boston College and Berklee College of Music, where he taught for 18 years, becoming a professor of ear training while promoting contemporary classical, jazz and folk music traditions and the historical concert mandolin repertoire.
He won an Emmy Award in 1990 and has published three books on the mandolin and the larger mandocello. He has performed around the United States and in Canada. Watters has also performed in Germany, the Czech Republic and has given educational presentations in Italy.
He retired from full-time teaching seven years ago to become a full-time composer and conductor and now splits his time between Massachusetts and Oregon.
Along the way, he founded two East Coast mandolin festivals. He said Astoria is a natural choice to establish his third, which he hopes will become an annual event. “It is one of the most beautiful places in the world and well-known in Portland and Seattle,” he said.
“The idea is to explore the traditions of the format and experience the Mandolin orchestra. A hundred years ago, these ensembles were everywhere. There was a great popularity, but it never came back.”
He is not alone in his zeal. He commended McKee for his leadership of the Portland-based Oregon Mandolin Orchestra, which formed in 2010 and played in Astoria in 2017. It is one of 50 groups in the United States.
GoalWatters wants to expand the scope of mandolin music beyond its classical and American bluegrass traditions.
“My main interest, in bringing this new music festival, is to dig into the cultural and musical roots of the American mandolin, to explore new directions for the future,” he said. “This is an opportunity to showcase what I do as a composer and a conductor. It is pulling together the threads of my career.”
