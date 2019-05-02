Lunch in the Loft features 'The Gospel of Trees'

SEASIDE — 2019 Oregon Book Award finalist Apricot Irving will be at Beach Books, 616 Broadway, for a Lunch in the Loft starting at noon Wednesday, May 8.
In her memoir, “The Gospel of Trees,” Irving retraces the story of her family, the missionaries in the north of Haiti, and the shattered history of colonization. The New Yorker review of her book says “Irving moves seamlessly between the wide-eyed perspective of the child and the critical gaze of the adult, creating a tale as beautiful as it is discomfiting. The question that haunts her also haunts her book: ‘Should we have kept trying, even if we were doomed to fail?’”
Cost: $25 includes a catered lunch and a copy of “Gospel of Trees: A Memoir.” Please RSVP at 503-738-3500.
