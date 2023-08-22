ASTORIA — Local photographer Jody Miller was selected by Astoria Visual Arts and Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa as the winner of the second annual My Astoria art contest.
Miller’s image, titled “Fog on the Columbia,” was chosen according to the contest’s theme as a representation of the region. It will be displayed in the lobby of the hotel beginning in September.
A resident of Astoria for 18 years, Miller exhibits images locally at LightBox Photographic Gallery. More of her work can be found at www.jodymillerphoto.com.
