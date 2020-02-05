ASTORIA — Recology Western Oregon and Astoria Visual Arts will host the organizations’ fifth Coastal Oregon Artist Residency Program this spring.
Two five-month residencies are available. The first will start on May 1 and the second on Sept. 30. Artists can apply for the residencies until March 31 at astoriavisualarts.org.
The two organizations want artists to focus on natural resources and the environment with their art. All styles and mediums are welcome but applicants should work with recycled materials.
Chosen artists should live in Clatsop, Tillamook, Pacific or Wahkiakum counties. Applicants shouldn’t live more than one hour’s driving distance from the RWO Astoria Transfer Station.
