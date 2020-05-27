Librarians are one of the best sources, if not the best, when deciding what to read next. To help you choose what to add to your reading list, here are some of the North Coast’s librarians’ current reads.
Astoria Library
Astoria Library Director Jimmy Pearson and his staff are currently reading an abundance of books. The first is “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” by Olga Tokarczuk, which won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Other choices include “The Housekeeper and the Professor” by Yoko Ogawa, and “Humble Pi: When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World” by Matt Parker.
“(Parker’s book) is funny and entertaining, even if math is not one of your best skills,” Pearson said.
Other choices include “Mornings with Rosemary” by Libby Page and “Eight Days at Yalta: How Churchill, Roosevelt, and Stalin Shaped the Post-World War” by Diana Preston.
“(Preston) excels at portraying major historical personalities as real people,” Pearson said.
The final suggestion is “Kill Reply All: A Modern Guide to Online Etiquette” by Victoria Turk.
“(It’s a) hilarious guide to using technology in a thoughtful, dignified way, when possible,” Pearson said.
Warrenton Community Library
Kelly Knudsen, director of the Warrenton Community Library, is currently reading “The Heart of a Woman” by Maya Angelou, which she checked out from the library’s “New to Us” section.
“I love this autobiographical book, considered a sequel to her infamous story, ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,’” Knudsen said. “It’s a glimpse into one of the most prolific writers of our time, documenting her time singing and acting, how she started writing with the Harlem Writers Guild, and her time supporting the civil rights movement ... all while raising a son on her own.”
Librarian Carole Feldman recommends author Jennifer Marini’s “Elm Creek Quilts Series.”
“It’s really neat,” Feldman said. “It’s about a bunch of ladies who get together to quilt, and how their lives are intertwined with each other. It’s really good with interpersonal relationships among the women and how they support each other.”
Seaside Public Library
Esther Moberg, director of the Seaside Public Library, is currently reading “Nordic Tales: Folktales from Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland and Denmark,” illustrated by Ulla Thynell.
“This book has beautiful illustrations that capture the essence of the Nordic tales. Some of these may surprise you that they are originally from Scandinavia,” Moberg said. “‘East of the Sun’ and ‘West of the Moon’ is a tale that has been retold all over the world but if you think about the tale, a prince who is in bear form, it makes perfect sense that it comes from the colder regions where bears are part of the culture and land.”
Librarian Daniel Cawley suggests the “rock and roll novel,” “Too Much Too Late” by Marc Spitz.
“Shelter-in-place has been a great opportunity to catch up on some of the books I’ve been meaning to read,” Cawley said. “My picks are over 10 years old. Better late than never.”
Ilwaco Timberland Regional Library
Library manager Susan Carney is reading “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. The story tells the tale of four orphans living in Minnesota in the 1930s.
“They run away from a native school, head out for the Mississippi River, are chased by the law, farmers and faith healers. They experience and see more unfairness in their lives than any of them deserve,” Carney said. “It is an adult novel that puts you in that time and place, and invites you to experience society as it was at that time.”
Carney said the book connected her closer to her father, who was born in the same area and time frame.
Ocean Park Timberland Regional Library
Jenny Grenfell, manager of the Ocean Park Timberland Regional Library, recently finished reading “The Riddlemaster of Hed” by Patricia McKillip.
“This trilogy is an adventure quest fantasy about Morgon, the Prince of Hed, who starts off journeying to answer riddles and falls headlong into his destiny,” Grenfell said. “This is my absolute favorite series.”
Grenfell has also started author Diane Duane’s series “So You Want to Be a Wizard?”
“Though it starts solidly in the YA category, it doesn’t shy away from hard questions. The later books combine fantasy/science fiction with some real philosophical pondering,” Grenfell said.
Naselle Timberland Regional Library
Library manager Michelle Zilli is reading “Still Life” by Louise Penny.
“I am actually re-reading the entire series, which I very seldom do,” Zilli said. “This is a series of mystery novels about Chief Inspector Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec. (It’s) beautifully written (and has) subtle humor, strong characters and wonderful description with a very strong sense of connection and community throughout. Three Pines is the village I want to retire to.”
