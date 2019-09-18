Grant applications are now being accepted for 2020 by the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition.
Funding is available for up to $2,000 per project. The application for 2020 grants is available at clatsopculturalcoalition.org. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Postmarks do not count. Successful grant applicants will be notified by Dec. 1 and will be invited to receive their checks and speak briefly at the awards ceremony in December.
The coalition is funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust to award funding that supports, maintains, preserves and promotes cultural programs in visual and performing arts as well as heritage and humanities-based projects within Clatsop County.
Individuals and groups located within Clatsop County are eligible to apply. Applicants must have 501©3 not-for-profit status or 501©3 organization affiliation.
Grant writing workshops will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Art Loft, located above Dots N’ Doodles Art Supplies at 303 Marine Drive in Astoria and at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway St. in Seaside. Workshops are approximately one hour in length and provide the opportunity to clarify the most effective approach to grant applications and answer any questions related to the grant guidelines. The coalition highly recommends that potential applicants attend one or both workshops to gather more information about the application process. If you are unable to attend either workshop additional grant writing information is available by calling 503-791-8444.
This year offered the most money awarded to date with nine recipients receiving $10,000 in funding. The local coalition will fund projects based on the degree of awareness to culture; support toward preservation, functionality, and/or sustained usage of physical facilities that promote arts and culture; strength of the overall health of existing non-profit organizations, schools, individuals, or business, related to visual and performing arts, heritage and humanities in Clatsop County.
For more information, visit clatsopculturalcoalition.org, attend a workshop, email information@clatsopculturalcoalition.org or call Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.