The Long Beach Peninsula-based band Oyster Crackers will perform a livestreamed concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at bit.ly/3eMyJgn.
The band will perform a blend of Americana and Celtic music. Band members include Bette Lu Krause, Rita Smith and Christl Mack.
The show is part of Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts’ Artists in our Midst series.
