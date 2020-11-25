LONG BEACH, WASH. — Local author Jan Bono will be hosting a series of holiday book sales, featuring all 14 of her published books, throughout late November and early December.
Bono’s books include the “Sylvia Avery Mystery Series,” which is set on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The sale will kick off on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 18215 Sandridge Road.
Other event dates include Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scoopers, 101 Pacific Ave. S. in Long Beach; and Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane in Ocean Park.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Special discounts ranging from 10% to 30% will be offered for some books.
