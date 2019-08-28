It’s not too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping. In fact, the Chinook Arts Festival, now in its 15th year, may be just the place for you to find that special gift for yourself or someone else.
The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The festival is held in the parking lot next to Chinook Coffee Co. off U.S. Highway 101 in Chinook. Admission is free.
Visitors won’t experience any parking problems. The event will be held in the parking lot next to the coffee shop in Chinook.
Admission is free.
“There will be a wide assortment of beautifully made, handcrafted items,” Vicki Branch, festival organizer said.
Hand-crafted items bring a certain comfort to us. Perhaps it’s a nostalgic yearning for a slower-paced way of life.
“For example, we will have assorted pottery, jewelry, stained glass items, fudge, paintings, silk-screened shirts and hand-painted shirts,” Branch said.
With all of the art represented, finding that perfect gift will be just one of the treasures awaiting you at the festival.
