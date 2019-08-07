SEASIDE – Clatsop Children’s Theater Company presents three performances of “The Enchanted Bookshop,” at 6:30 Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. The show is free and donations to the Children’s Theater are welcome. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.
The play is a fresh, fun-filled celebration of reading that brings a vast array of beloved literary characters to the stage who come alive each night at a used bookstore called A Likely Story.
The cast of “The Enchanted Bookshop” is comprised of 16 elementary, middle and high school-aged children from across Clatsop County.
The play is written by Todd Wallinger. There are six main haracters: Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer who band together to help Margie, the absent-minded owner, save her struggling store.
Though they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn between warning Margie – and facing the risk of disappearing forever – or trying to defeat the crooks on their own.
The company is sponsored by Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District and Jeremy Mills State Farm.This will be third annual summer production put on by the Clatsop Children’s Theater Company in conjunction with the recreation district.
For more information, visit the Clatsop Children’s Theater Company Facebook page or email director Katherine Lacaze at cctc.artsdirector@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.