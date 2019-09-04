ASTORIA – Audiences will be treated to a night of reggae when the Lion of Judah Band takes the stage at the Labor Temple at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. There is a $5 cover for concert.
The Seattle-based band consists of a diverse group of singers and instrumentalists from the Virgin Islands, Ethiopia and the Pacific Northwest.
The band’s music is a mixture of ska, dance hall, calypso and roots reggae fused in a uniquely modern style. Whether they are covering a tune or playing original material, both will be sure to get you on the dance floor. They are frequently referred to as the Reggae Party Band and are quoted to deliver, “The Message in the Groove.”
This event is for those 21 years and older. The Labor Temple is located at 934 Duane St.
