ASTORIA — LightBox Photographic Gallery will host an opening reception for “Dreaming in Color” Saturday from 5-8 p.m.
The show is a celebration of photographic images where the color element is pivotal. “Dreaming in Color” was juried by photographer Jody Miller.
The show is on view Saturday through Dec. 10. LightBox is located at 1045 Marine Drive in Astoria and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The show includes 43 photographers from around the country. The first, second and third Juror’s award was given to Steve Lease of Doylestown Pennsylvania, Chuck Kirchner of Tuscon, Arizona and Dianne Yudelson of Pleasanton, California. Five honorable mentions were also awarded.
“Color is a very personal issue for most photographers. It’s also a completely individual experience, since not one of us sees color exactly the same way as anyone else, Miller said.
Miller has studied with Ansel Adams, Arthur Ollman and Jerry Uelsmann. Her photographs of landscape and cityscape have been featured in many publications and has one image in the permanent collection of the Tate Gallery in London. She is a part-time Astoria resident.
