LightBox Photographic Gallery will present “A Jury of Your Peers” Saturday at 5 p.m. for an opening reception.
The exhibit will run until April 7 at the gallery, 1045 Marine Drive in Astoria.
A total of 35 photographers’ works will be showcased in the exhibit. Artists were chosen through a jury.
Ernst-Ulrich Schafer was voted top juror for the photo, “Calla Lily Season.” Other award winners will be announced during the gallery’s opening reception.
Contact the gallery at 503-468-0238 to get a seat at Beasley’s talk.
