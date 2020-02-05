LightBox Photographic Gallery will present “The Photographic Nude 2020” Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. for an artist reception.
The exhibit will run until March 10 at the gallery, 1045 Marine Drive in Astoria.
A total of 42 photographers’ works will be showcased in the exhibit. Artists were chosen by Douglas Beasley, publisher of SHOTS Magazine.
This is the ninth year the exhibit has occurred. LightBox started the exhibit series in 2011 to showcase nude art from around the world.
Beasley will discuss the chosen art during a presentation at 4 p.m. The talk will precede the artist reception.
Contact the gallery at 503-468-0238 to get a seat at Beasley’s talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.