ASTORIA — LightBox Photographic Gallery will open its newest show, “Altered Reality,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit will show works created using historical photographic processes. A total of 33 photographers will be featured.
The show will be available to view until Oct. 7. Visitors are expected to wear masks.
