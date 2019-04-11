ASTORIA — LightBox Photographic Gallery recognizes the Northwest photographic community in the “PNW 40 Exhibit.” This group exhibit opens with an artists’ reception during the Second Saturday Astoria Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. April 13.
The show combines work from emerging photographers with that of established and known photographers from the region. One image each from 40 photographers has been chosen.
For the first “PNW 40,” LightBox is pleased to have as juror Terry Novak, the new executive director at Photographic Center Northwest.
Also opening on this night is the “LightBox Files Exhibit,” which honors the complete photographer by recognizing those that pursue the art of fine printing. Four photographers will be featured with a series of prints on the walls and a collection in the drawers. The work will be featured in the viewing drawers for the 2019 calendar year.
Both exhibits will be on display in the gallery through Saturday, June 1. Complete show info is at lightbox-photographic.com/shows/. LightBox is at 1045 Marine Drive.
