ASTORIA – On Sept. 13, 14 and 15 at the Alderbrook Station, LightBox Photographic Gallery will host the LightBox Symposium for Alternative Process Photography, a celebration of the myriad of methods photographers have revived from the his-tory of photography. LightBox will open the exhibit “Alternative Visions” with an artists reception from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the gallery.
Participating artists include keynote speaker Christina Z. Anderson as well as Alt Process photographers Jim Fitzgerald, Ka-ren Hymer, Denise Ross and Michael Puff. Each will be speaking and performing detailed demonstrations of their process-es, from handmade Silver Gelatin Emulsions, Photogravure, Platinum Printing, Carbon Transfer Printing and more.
The symposium is for the beginner and the advanced photographer interested in learning about alternative printing processes. A full weekend is planned of gatherings, show openings, talks, demonstrations and opportunities to share work with others. Interested artists can sign up for the symposium by contacting michael@lightbox-photographic.com
The prints in Alternative Visions represent a large variety of processes and all handmade prints, ranging from cyanotype, gum, platinum/palladium, silver gelatin, Van Dyke brown, carbon transfer, photogravure, wet plate, tintype, ambrotype, lith, casein, chemigram, lumenprint and wet plate collodion. Christina Z. Anderson, one of the nations’ finest photographic educators, will be the juror for this show. 44 artists will participate in the show, which runs from Sept. 14-Nov. 5.
LightBox is located at 1045 Marine Drive. For more information, visit lightbox-photographic.com
